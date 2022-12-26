The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, said that the country did not support anti-Russian sanctions, but would not help various companies to circumvent sanctions on its territory. He told the Japanese TV channel about this. NHKDecember 25, while on a visit to Tokyo.

He added that the refusal of the Kazakh authorities to violate the restrictive measures of third countries is one of the principles of the country’s economic policy. “Gazeta.Ru”.

“In economic terms, Russia and Kazakhstan have close ties, and sanctions against Russia have negatively affected the economy of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan does not participate in sanctions against Russia, but adheres to the principle that it will not be used by various companies to circumvent sanctions,” Tleuberdi said.

The minister also pointed to Kazakhstan’s desire to maintain and develop relations on the world stage based on multifaceted and balanced diplomacy.

“Kazakhstan has a multifaceted and balanced foreign policy. We strive to develop strong relationships. We adhere to the policy of promoting multifaceted diplomacy not only with Russia, but also with China, Turkey, and Europe,” Tleuberdi said.

Earlier, on December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a good prospect for the idea of ​​a gas union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Prior to this, at the end of November, the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibai, said that the Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the talks held on November 28 in Moscow, discussed with Putin the creation of a “triple gas union” of the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in order to coordinate actions under transportation of Russian gas.

Commenting on the idea of ​​creating a gas union, Igbal Guliyev, deputy director of the International Institute for Energy Policy and Diplomacy at MGIMO, noted that it is being created as part of the diversification of route deliveries of Russian gas to new markets. Consolidation of the efforts of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is quite possible for joint energy supplies, the expert added.

On November 28, the head of the republic, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, announced that Kazakhstan would do everything to protect Russian investments in the republic.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia and successively introduced nine packages of restrictions in response to the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, which has been carried out since February 24. Sanctions include both personal and economic restrictive measures.