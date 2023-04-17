Kazakhstan, the largest successor country to the soviet union after russia, is rich in raw materials like its neighbor to the north, but not to envy its geopolitical position. With re-imperial Russia, it shares the continent’s largest land border and a large minority population within. The Chinese settlement area of ​​the Uyghurs, who are closely related to the Kazakhs, begins in the east; Kazakhs also ended up in the re-education camps there.

Kazakh video artist Almagul Menlibayeva explains at a presentation in the “Zelinnyj” art laboratory in Almaty that China has learned a lot from the Soviet Union’s repressive methods for dominating people. She calls this a politics of control through pain. Menlibayeva, probably the best-known creative artist from her country internationally, is presenting her works in the packed hall, which use posed and documentary images to illustrate her country’s historical trauma: Stalin’s artificially induced famine, which wiped out almost half of the Kazakh population in the early 1930s, the penal camp of Karaganda, the nuclear weapons tests in Semipalatinsk. The 54-year-old Menlibayeva, who lives partly in Germany, is also taking part in the Ukrainian-Kazakh-Azerbaijani-Georgian-German exhibition “Fog of War”, with which the Goethe-Institut is promoting the cultural center “Dom 36” in the building of the former Uzbek message recorded.

Russia’s ambition, showered with bad luck

Kazakhstan is considered the leading art nation in Central Asia. So it was only logical that the show, curated by the head of the institute in Azerbaijan, Alfons Hug, after the stops in Baku and Tiflis, also made a stop in Almaty, where the war in Ukraine reactivated old concerns about Russian territorial claims. Accordingly, works by Ukrainians dominate the dark main hall, in the center of which an obelisk exemplifying Russia’s historical ambition, doused with black pitch, rises up as a mighty “monument of shame” by Nikita Kadan. The performance of the artist Maria Kulikovska, who fled Crimea and who, wrapped in a Ukrainian flag, lay lifeless at the entrance to the exhibition in Baku and thus confronted the vernissage visitors with the daily deaths in her country, is only shown here as Video documentation present. Because the Kazakh authorities, explains Hug, consider actions with state flags to be inadmissible.

The Clausewitz formula of the fog of war means the opacity of ongoing conflicts. However, Kazakhs remind her of the riots in Almaty in January 2022, when a real fog thickened with clouds of tear gas and a state internet blockade while the National Guard shot at passers-by. Almagul Menlibayeva used artificial intelligence to visualize the events of that time, which were sparked by a gas price increase and led to the disempowerment of former President Narzabayev’s clan.







The political artist designs fashion

The artist, who wears underwear she has designed herself, has classic status at home: a picture of her can be admired in the rather conservative Kasteev Art Museum in Almaty, and an exquisite boutique sells fashion designed by her. At the opening of the exhibition, she explains to the numerous young visitors that, since she herself was abroad at the time, she had collected reports from eyewitnesses that the police had blocked political activists in their homes, beat up confessions from those who had been arrested at random, beat up the wounded in clinics and threatened doctors have. With the help of an AI computer program, the artist translated the texts into images reminiscent of black romantic comics with baroque battle scenes, manga masks and grimacing politicians.