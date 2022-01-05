However, the protests, which grew out of anger over the doubling of the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), have no clear leader. There are also no requirements. The police tried to disperse the angry crowd with water cannons, tear gas and flash grenades, but were unable to do so despite the bitter cold. The anger of the rioting demonstrators is unstoppable.

The speed with which the disturbances are spreading across the country suggests that it is about more than just the price of gas. Kazakhstan has a large gas and oil reserves. The country also has an enormous wealth of minerals. Despite this, poverty is high and living conditions are poor for many. The fact that the country has been ruled by one party since its independence from Russia in 1991 has caused discontent.

Tokayev has ordered a reversal of the gas price hike and has now announced political changes in his TV statement. He also ousted former President Nursultan Nazarbayev as head of the National Security Council. Nazarbayev ruled from 1991 to 2019, but stayed on as head of the council. He had absolute power for almost 30 years. Kazakhstan did not have free elections during that period. Rumors that he might be leaving the country has been quelled by Tokayev today.