Kayode is not enough. Now Fiorentina on the right dreams of the Holm shot

Emil Holm is always the first name on the Fiorentina notebook. The Atalanta right-back has all the characteristics to be the right profile for the Viola club. The first detail not to be overlooked is the fact that the player knows our championship well: first at Spezia and then at Atalanta. Having a man already ready would be Vincenzo Italiano’s main need.

The Swede is finding little space in Atalanta with Gasperini who trusts Zappacosta in that role. Holm had also been linked to Fiorentina in the past, the managers like him and he himself might want a change of scenery, given how little he is used. Up to now he has played 132 minutes in Serie A, almost always as a substitute. During the break he remained working in Bergamo due to a sprained injury to his right ankle and was not called up by his native Sweden. He should recover for Napoli but would start from the bench again.

On the other hand, Fiorentina are short on right backs. Kayode (who was out in the last four matches) is now available again but he will still not be able to undergo a tour de force between now and the end of the season, also due to the Viola’s many commitments. The other men in the squad in that role are Dodo who has returned to running on the pitch (after surgery for a cruciate ligament injury) but still has a very long time to complete his recovery and Niccolò Pierozzi. An even different reasoning could be made regarding the latter in January and it is not excluded that he will go out on loan to play more. That there is a need to intervene on the market in that sector is evident from the choices that the coach had to make in the last three days of the championship and in the Conference League trip to Serbia. Parisi was often adapted, keeping Biraghi on the left. The former Empoli player sacrificed himself with good results, but it’s not his role and other men, like Martinez Quarta, don’t like that “tile” as the coach himself admitted.