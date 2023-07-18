Kayode in Nigerian means “He who brings joy”, and Michael has brought so much to Italy. The goal that decided the final of the Under 19 European Championship, but not only that: the surprise boy from the Azzurri put in perpetual motion, overlaps, winning descents and the leading role in Bollini’s tactical move (his feint line-up winger in the trident to help the midfield) which gave check to Spain and Portugal. His is a beautiful story of redemption: born in 2004, he was in the Juve youth team but then the black and whites decided to drop him, he was able to roll up his sleeves and start from the bottom. And now he is enjoying “an indescribable emotion, the best moment of my life”.