Kayla Simmons, volleyball star and social star: the dream photos

There volleyball player (Marshall University athlete) maybe he will never win an Olympics or a World Cup, but his photos published on social networks are worthy of… a gold medal.

Kayla Simmons among other things beyond now to be model and influencer (one million followers on Ig) is an all-round sportswoman: in fact, in her stories on Instagram we often see her try her hand at non-volleyball disciplines (primarily basketball) and follow ice hockey or baseball games in American arenas as a fan.

