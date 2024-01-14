On November 17, Peruvians Kayfex and Gustavo Ramírez, excited, received the Latin Grammy in the best album design category for Atipanakuy Deluxe.

Today, Kayfex, a young 24-year-old DJ and producer, is promoting his first trap nonsense, which he has titled 'Nublado', which contains a feat with D'Jauja Roots.

“'Nublado' shows us, through the mixture of trap and the nostalgic sound of the saxophone, a story surrounded by mythical characters who give life to the streets and murals of Yauyos to sing to an absent love, crossing the Paca lagoon and disappearing through the landscape of the mountains of the city of Jauja,” said the Ayacucho artist.

“The theme will be on my second album, which has the concept of working with the main icons of Peruvian music from the coast, mountains and jungle, where our sound traditions will merge with contemporary urban music and the demands of the market,” said Kayfex.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSFIrqLMVeI

