That pride! On the night of recent Thursday, November 16, the award ceremony for the Latin Grammy 2023 in Seville (Spain). Peru had an honorable representation thanks to Kayfexnatural DJ from Ayacuchowho was nominated in the category best packaging designnext to Gustavo Ramirez, designer of the musician’s cover. To the joy of the Peruvians, the Ayacuchanos managed to win the Grammy.

Thus, on the morning of November 17, the artists decided to give an interview to a well-known media outlet. Kayfex and Gustavo Ramirez They were congratulated by the panel of conductors and were very happy after receiving the most important award in the music industry.

What did Kayfex and Gustavo Ramírez say after winning the Latin Grammy 2023?

The packaging designed by Gustavo Ramirez received worldwide praise. After becoming winners of the Latin Grammy in the category best packaging design, Kayfex and Ramirez They declared that they “seek to inspire other artists worldwide” and continue creating music with Peruvian melodies.

What was the inspiration for the packaging designed by Gustavo Ramírez?

The packaging design created by Gustavo Ramirez for the album Kayfex is strongly inspired by the Andean worldview, specifically in the Sarhua tables and the Ayacucho altarpieces.