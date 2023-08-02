Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Paul Jose Rodiguez Jr. died in an accident in Alaska. © Juneau Police Department

A kayaker has been missing for six days – but then his GoPro helmet camera is found. Looking at the pictures is shocking.

Kassel – In Alaska, a man went on a kayak tour. But he never came back from his trip and has been missing ever since. It was only when the GoPro camera appeared that the athlete had mounted on his helmet that there was sad certainty: the film on the camera probably shows how Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr. dies. This is reported, among other things, by Washington Post.

Alaska: Kayaker missing for six days – then his camera emerges and reveals terrible things

The 43-year-old was untraceable for six days. He was believed to have been kayaking in the frigid waters near Alaska’s 13-mile (21-kilometer) Mendenhall Glacier prior to his disappearance. Eventually, a member of the search party found the key to the mystery, according to the Division of Alaska State Troopers: a climbing helmet with a GoPro action camera that apparently filmed Rodriguez’s July 11 drowning.

“The GoPro video captured the kayak overturning and Rodriguez going into the water,” Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said in an email. “The recording also showed that the kayak overturned due to a strong current from the glacier.” Unlike the camera, the body remains missing.

Found an empty kayak, then the abandoned car – only the camera solves the mystery of missing people

The first lead in the case came on July 11: a call to state police about an empty kayak with a dry bag attached. No one nearby appeared to be in distress, the finder reported. Rodriguez’s car was found unattended near the glacier’s visitor center on July 16. Five days earlier, US Forest Service officials saw a man walking toward the glacier from that car — about 12 miles northwest of downtown Juneau. He was dressed in a T-shirt, an ice ax and a climbing helmet.

Rodriguez’s roommate in Juneau last saw him on July 10. And a social media post Rodriguez made the next day showed a kayak that appeared to be near the glacier, police said. After the kayak was found, authorities linked it to photos posted by Rodriguez on the internet. The discovery of the GoPro camera solved the mystery.

Kayaker was probably not wearing a life jacket when drowning

Police officers said they believe Rodriguez was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned. Recovery teams will continue to search the lake for his body. His son Jaden Rodriguez told opposite Associated Pressthat his father is a talented photographer who enjoys paddle boarding, snowboarding and fishing. According to the son, the father had often said: “Life is short.”

Other film recordings recently caused a stir: a driver caused a serious accident on the A57 near Krefeld. After that he should filmed the rescue of his critically injured passenger. A Dutchman, meanwhile, explored the exclusion zone in Fukushima and brought back horrible pictures. (cgsc)