The young man, Ahmed Khalifa Al Kaabi, 33 years old, shines with a spirit in harmony with the beauty of the city of Hatta, in which he was born, and which has become an integral part of his memory since childhood. With a decision filled with love and harmony, Al Kaabi decided to share the splendor of his city with its visitors and tourists, through his “Kayak Flow” project, which enhances their understanding of the beauty and diversity of Hatta, and reflects his commitment to providing an interactive entertainment opportunity that enhances the values ​​of family communication, and deepens the connection between humans and nature.

In the heart of Lake Lim, “Kayak Flow” is a unique station for meeting with nature. It is not just a place for renting rowing boats, but rather a unique experience that expresses the vision of the young man Ahmed Khalifa Al Kaabi, through which he invites everyone to discover peace and beauty in the heart of the city.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Kaabi says that “Kayak Flow” is not just a project, but rather a real opportunity for every individual to explore the beauty of Hatta and immerse themselves in the attraction of Lake Lim. “I have transformed my deep love for my city and its wonderful terrain into this unique opportunity to connect with it more deeply.”

He pointed out that Mashra'a is an ideal platform to discover the stunning natural beauty, as families, children and adults can enjoy the details of this wonderful city, through their interaction with the “Kayak Flow” experience. This project represents a real opportunity to enhance the spirit of adventure and communication with nature away from the hustle and bustle of cities. He pointed out that, through his project, he was keen to enable visitors to the city to immerse themselves in its beauties, where they could explore natural features and interact with them in a different way than their previous experiences with rowing boats, through trips on the lake and exploring the surrounding places. When asked about his choice of location for the project, Al Kaabi replied that his choice fell on Lake Lim, which is visited by residents and visitors of Hatta in large numbers, where they spend the most beautiful times in the lap of nature. The mountains surrounding the lake reflect the identity of the city, noting that the lake is distinguished by its proximity to agricultural areas and areas designated for families to spend their best times during the weekend, and on special occasions and holidays, and on its banks are rest areas for lovers of outdoor barbecues, as the lake is decorated with suspension bridges that allow its visitors to enjoy stunning views. In addition, the site provides opportunities to practice various hobbies.

Al-Kaabi stressed the positive cooperation and support that his project received from the concerned authorities, which enhanced its success and contributed to its effective development, as he did not face any difficulties in starting the operation of “Kayak Flow.” On the contrary, he received valuable facilities and support from various institutions, most notably the Mohammed Foundation. Bin Rashid for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.