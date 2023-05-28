LInflatable boats find space in the smallest hut, are flexible to handle and can be transported overland under their own power or by public transport. On the water, however, the airy representatives are sluggish, susceptible to wind, and most models are not really light.

Depending on the design, installation on the water can also be time-consuming and nerve-wracking. Rigid kayaks show their strengths here. They may be a logistical nightmare, but they score with dynamics, speed and stability.