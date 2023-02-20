FromChristina Denk close

Kaya Yanar reported on Facebook about the situation of his extended family in Turkey. Eight relatives died in the earthquake – including three teenagers.

Antakya – “Unfortunately, we have to mourn a total of 8 deaths in the extended family”: The Turkish-born comedian Kaya Yanar reported on Facebook. About two weeks after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, he reports for the second time on his family’s situation in Turkey. He writes about corpses and screams – but also about gratitude.

Earthquake in Turkey: Kaya Yanar reports dead family members – including 3 teenagers

At the beginning of February, the earth in Turkey and Syria shook twice with a magnitude of more than 7. The death toll has now risen to almost 47,000. Turkish media often speak of the “disaster of the century”. Yanar describes it on Facebook as “absolutely horrific”.

Kaya Yanar lost eight family members to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria (archive image). © Aaron Karasek/Imago

Three teenagers were among the eight family members killed. “Some of the family are still in Antakya to take care of the dead, most have left the city,” Yanar said. “There’s nothing for her there anymore. All of their homes are dilapidated or destroyed.” And: “It will take years for the city to be rebuilt,” says Yanar. An assessment that experts from the Chambers of Architects also share after the earthquake in Turkey. “You can’t put up buildings here again within a year,” says Karakuş Candan from the Ankara Chamber of Architects.

Kaya Yanar tells of survivors: “They are just traumatized”

On Facebook, Yanar also talks about his relatives who stayed in Turkey. An uncle who traveled to Germany told him a few things, writes Yanar. “He talks about crushed bodies and screams from the rubble,” says the entertainer. His relatives in Turkey are “simply traumatized. They usually stare into space or cry uncontrollably. The children keep crying out at night and have nightmares.” Immediately after the earthquake, they all stayed on the street or in the cars. “Bodies lay in sacks or rugs a few meters from them,” Yanar describes. Some people in Turkey could only be rescued from the rubble after 261 hours.

“How would my life have been in Antakya? Maybe I would have been screaming for help under the rubble of my parents’ hometown for the last few days,” Kaya Yanar asks on Facebook. He himself was born and raised in Germany. Before emigrating, his parents lived like his relatives in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. “I’m grateful to my parents for coming to Germany,” he said Yanar on Facebook.

Kaya Yanar keeps fundraising: He’s grateful ‘despite my broken heart’

The comedian is also grateful for the solidarity and donations for Turkey. “Despite my heartbreak, tears of sorrow are mixed with tears of gratitude. The solidarity and helpfulness with those affected is transnational. ”As the day before, he announces further donation streams, as media attention is waning. The proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders. The sympathy can also be seen in the comments under the comedian’s post. Many followers express their condolences. At the political level, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) want to fly to Turkey on Tuesday (February 21) to get an “accurate picture of the situation”. 14 days after the first tremors, the hope of finding survivors is sinking. The rescue operations are stopped in many places. (chd)

