From: Michel Guddat

The dog came back, but his master didn't. The police have been looking for the missing Kay-Uwe A. (50) from Freital-Hainsberg for days.

Munich/Freital – Still no sign of Kay-Uwe A. (50) from Freital. Sniffer dogs always lose track in the parking lot. The place where Herrmann the dog was found. Alone, without his master and without his dog leash. According to police reports, Herrmann is a black giant schnauzer. But what actually happened?

Kay-Uwe leaves the house with his dog for a walk – only the dog comes back

Nobody can really answer that. The case remains a mystery so far. Kay-Uwe A. left the house with his dog at around 8 a.m. on Boxing Day. The destination: The usual dog walk towards Rabenauer Grund, southwest of Rabenau in Saxony.

The family's phone rang before 10 a.m. that same day. The local police are on the line. Two campers found the dog, but there was no sign of Kay-Uwe. He could not be reached by telephone. Investigations revealed that the missing man last logged in on his cell phone at 8:10 a.m.

Police, fire brigade, sniffer dogs, helicopters: no trace of the missing person can be found

According to the police, the search for people began immediately. Police, fire brigade, sniffer dogs on the ground, a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera in the air. Vain. The Freitaler was also not found at possible locations, as can be seen from the police report on December 27th.

Missing since Boxing Day: Kay-Uwe A (50) from Freital. © Dresden Police Department

Did the flood take him away? River had risen sharply

The search continued over the next few days. The small river Weißeritz and its banks were also searched. The river had risen sharply due to flooding over the Christmas period. Was the missing person swept away by the flood? The puzzles continue in Freital.

“It cannot be ruled out that the missing man fell into the flooding Weißeritz,” said police spokesman Marko Laske Picture. Relatives are sure that something happened to Kay-Uwe. A relative says she can't imagine the 50-year-old getting into someone's car. “He wouldn’t have left his beloved Hermann alone.”

The Dresden Police Department continues to look for clues

The police are still looking for witnesses who can provide information about the whereabouts of the missing man. Kay-Uwe is 1.85 meters tall, a strong man, with short reddish-blond hair and a full beard. On the day he disappeared, he was wearing brown corduroy trousers, rubber boots and a green and black checkered jacket. The Dresden Police Department will accept information on 0351 483 22 33. (mg)