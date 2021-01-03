The NPD member Kay Nerstheimer came to the House of Representatives for the AfD and apparently has weapons. That is evident from his shopping reviews.

BERLIN taz | For a long time there was nothing to be heard or seen from him: Kay Nerstheimer (56), bricklayer, cook, security service employee and seducer from Lichtenberg convicted in 2018. In 2016 he moved into the House of Representatives with a direct mandate for the AfD. 26 percent of voters: within his constituency – more than 4,000 people – voted for the right-wing extremist. In mid-November 2020, he made the headlines again when he joined the NPD. “Nerstheimer now officially a Nazi,” wrote the taz.

Nerstheimer had not attracted much attention in the House of Representatives in the past four years. He put a few crude questions, otherwise sat quietly in the far corner of Parliament with the other non-attached members and stared into his laptop. Just what was he doing? Read the plenary minutes? Studying Bills? Answer citizen inquiries?

Maybe he was just doing online shopping. The NPD MP apparently spends a lot of time with it. Under the real name “Nerstheimer” he clicked his way through the net for bargain hunting, ordered numerous items and wrote dozens of opinionated product reviews on Amazon.

And none of that would be wild if Nerstheimer, as a convicted incitator and right-wing extremist, didn’t also like weapons and everything that has to do with them. For example, he ordered the “pistol holster with magazine pouch for Right-handed“For 23.99 euros. For the from Amazon verified purchase Nerstheimer awards five out of five stars, the top rating (for reviews with the addition of “verified purchase”, Amazon guarantees that the reviewer has actually purchased the article described). “Fits exactly to my CZ 75 B, the second magazine is also accommodated,” he wrote in December 2019.

“A nice handy service pistol”

On the same day, Nerstheimer also rated the “US Army deployment bag” for 33.90 euros “Verified purchase”: “The bag is big enough for my MP 40. There is enough space in the side pockets for cleaning things and other utensils.” Despite minor compromises in the upholstery (“very thin”), there are five stars, because “price / performance is right” . The MP 40 was the German Wehrmacht’s submachine gun. If Nerstheimer should actually have one, as claimed, it should be under the War Weapons Control Act fall.

But does the Nerstheimer convicted of sedition actually own the Wehrmacht’s standard submachine gun and a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol? Or are the reviews on gun accessories just gushing great power fantasies and showing off?

Another detail suggests that Nerstheimer could actually own weapons: Exactly the pistol of the Ceska CZ 75 B model described in the Amazon review was rated by a user with the name “Member of the House of Representatives from Berlin” (error in the original) on the Website of the arms dealer Frankonia with five out of five stars: “Actually a spontaneous purchase, but at € 699 you can’t go wrong. It lies comfortably in the hand, all operating elements are where you intuitively expect them, a nice, soft trigger and in brushed stainless steel a feast for the eyes “, writes this” N. “under the heading”A nice handy service pistol“. For what service a member of parliament needs a pistol, he does not write. The review was written on December 12, 2019, a plenary day.

Whether Nerstheimer is allowed to own weapons at all, has the appropriate permit or a gun license, does not answer the police subordinate weapons authority. Information about individuals would not be disclosed, according to the taz.

In general, however, people are unsuitable who have committed criminal offenses or who have been members of unconstitutional parties or organizations in the past five years. The authority only receives notification of criminal matters for reasons of weapons and explosives law. However, applicants and gun license holders are regularly checked for reliability.

Nerstheimer is silent

Nerstheimer did not respond to several taz inquiries and generally asks not to inquire any more: The past shows “that talking to each other is not an advantage with regard to the media,” Nerstheimer said by email.

It is actually obvious that people like Nerstheimer shouldn’t own weapons: Nerstheimer himself was kicked out of the AfD after it became known that he stated in 2012 that he wanted to set up an armed right-wing extremist militia, according to the division leader of the German Defense League war, a militant right-wing extremist organization monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Nerstheimer has recently become a member of the, according to the Federal Constitutional Court, unconstitutional, but not banned NPD. That alone would be reason enough to forbid Nerstheimer from owning guns, how unequivocally emerges from the Arms Act.

It fits into the overall picture that Nerstheimer will be before joining the NPD in July and October 2020 in several written inquiries informed the Senate about whether a member of an anti-constitutional party could own weapons. Short answer: No.

“Every German should throw this film in the garbage can!”

Further details suggest that Amazon reviewer Nerstheimer is very likely to be the MP of the same name: In one Review from 2018 he writes that he is 54 years old, which matches the MP’s date of birth. Likewise, he is in one another review recognized as a politician and denies with Reich Citizen Argumentation the validity of the Basic Law.

The political attitudes that are shown again and again in the product reviews suggests that this is Nerstheimer. In his reviews he raves about the Wehrmacht, relativizes the German guilt for the Second World War and makes fun of the lack of authenticity of tanks in war films and ahistorical model warships. All of this fits Nerstheimer: he posed as a hobbyist on a Facebook picture remote controlled tank model. He also put that into perspective German war guilt.

By the way, Nerstheimer finds war films in which Nazis are not heroes particularly bad, such as in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”: “Every German should throw this film in the garbage can!”