Finish the stages of Andy Kawaya and Antoñito in Cartagena. The club’s priority on this last day of the market was to terminate (and not give up) the two players, loosen the salary limit and register the Argentine side Buffarini. The board is currently exploring some possibility to reinforce the winger, although it is a complicated option because it sends the spending cap set by LaLiga. In addition, the club is quite satisfied with the performance of the Japanese Okazaki, lately at a very good level. The template would be left with 23 professional chips, two less than those allowed. Neskes occupies a place in the subsidiary.

Kawaya will try to recover sensations in a lower category, in the First RFEF with Albacete, after playing 79 minutes with the black and white shirt. The footballer hasn’t competed for almost five months, mainly due to his sciatic nerve problems, which he seems to forget in recent weeks. The club’s strong bet, Kawaya had a contract until 2023. The club had closed a transfer agreement with Albacete, which the player did not finish giving the definitive ‘yes’. Finally, the relationship between the two parties has been broken. It has gone into property.

The Belgian has been the footballer least used by Luis Carrión. He has played 79 minutes spread over three games, the last one on September 9 against Real Sociedad B. At least in those moments, Kawaya did not end up being seen well, little willful in defensive actions and without success in attack. Soon the physical discomfort began and the occasional absence in training; Shortly after, his sciatic problems became known, with a slow recovery depending on the case. In recent days he has trained in the gym.

Champions League debut

Kawaya is a U21 international with the Belgian national team, he has made his debut in the highest category of this country with Anderlecht and in the most important European competition of all: the Champions League. His landing in Spain came from the hand of José Manuel Aira, former coach of Real Murcia who recruited him for Cultural Leonesa. He came from a convulsive stage in the Italian Avellino, a club with extra-sports problems.

When the continuous physical problems allowed him (49 games in two and a half years, only 10 complete), the Belgian brought out that powerful, energetic and different side in León, which surprised everyone in a cup tie against Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid . Then, clubs like Alavés came to test his situation. In Efesé he has let the train slip away to get hooked on professional football.

Antoñito has also already said goodbye. Worker of Luis Tevenet, this second stage of the Sevillian winger and winger ends in the worst way for a professional, committed guy who has not fitted Luis Carrión, mainly this season (5 games) in the background for him. He arrived just a year ago after a convulsive stage in Greece, he overcame a lung infection (he was taking medication when he arrived at Efesé) and contributed to maintaining the category. Antoñito, much loved by all, taught the players most affected by this situation that the word relegation should not exist in the locker room.

About to be a father, this morning in his closest circles they understood that it would be difficult for him to accept some of the offers that have come from abroad. At 34 years old, he has above all the First RFEF. With these movements, Cartagena fulfills the number one objective of this last day of the market: lower salary mass and register the Argentine side Buffarini.