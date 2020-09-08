Bike has come in 2 great colors

Kawasaki launched the Z900 bike with BS6 engine. With this bike, the company has updated its portfolio in the Indian market. The ex-showroom price of the Kawasaki Z900 bike that comes with BS6 engine is Rs 7.99 lakh. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of its old model was Rs 7.69 lakh. Booking for this powerful motorcycle has started at Kawasaki’s economized dealerships. This bike comes in metallic graphite gray and candy lime green in 2 colors.Kawasaki Z900 bike with BS6 engine has LED headlamp and LED DRL with aggressive front fascia. This bike of Kawasaki has LED taillight and LED turn indicators as standard. If you talk about the updated feature list of the bike, then it has a new Bluetooth enabled 4.3 inch TFT display, which works with the company’s RIDEOLOGY THE app.

The latest model came with better suspension settings

This Kawasaki bike has a 948cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. The engine of the bike generates 125PS of power at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 98.6Nm at 7,700 rpm. At the same time, the BS4 model of the bike generates power of 123bhp and torque of 98.6Nm. The bike gets upside-down front forks and rear mono-shock for suspension duty. Kawasaki claims that the latest model has come with better suspension settings. The bike has twin discs in the front and single rotor in the back.

Fuel capacity of Kawasaki bike is 17 liters

This powerful bike of Kawasaki has ABS, Transaction Control System, two power modes and 4 riding modes. The motorcycle has Dunlop Sportsmax RoadSport 2 tires. The fuel capacity of the bike is 17 liters.

