As true motorcycle and sneaker fans, we can’t help but find this incredibly cool: a collaboration between Kawasaki and Adidas. It’s something different than a watch or a guitar…

The aim of both brands is to celebrate ‘the past, present and future of the ZX/Ninja’ with two unique versions of the Adidas ZX8000 and ZX 5K BOOST sneakers. This collaboration is not that far-fetched, by the way, apparently Kawasaki served as inspiration for the Adidas design team in the 80s when they introduced the original ZX500 sneaker. Um, yes, as long as the marketing story sounds good… More importantly, it yields two pairs of cool retro sneakers.

The ZX8000 features white kangaroo leather and Kawasaki green overlays with blue accents and a bold Ninja graphic on the side. The ZX 5K BOOST features a Black TPU overlay and Kawasaki Green accents, as well as the Ninja logo.

Each pair comes in a special box decorated with an image of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, also the tissue paper in which the shoes are packed in the box is printed with Kawasaki’s.

Both sneakers will be launched on April 14, at the same time a promo video will be released that pays tribute to Japanese motorcycle culture. The Adidas x Kawasaki ZX8000 ($120) and ZX 5K BOOST ($160) sneakers will be available for purchase online Thursday at Adidas (the ZX 5K BOOST is also available to purchase directly from Kawasaki), and in select brick and mortar stores.