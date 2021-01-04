Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki today launched two of its new high performance bikes ZH2 and ZH2 SE in the Indian market. Both these super-naked bikes are built on the same supercharged platform on which the H2 Hyper bike was built. Adorned with a very attractive look and powerful engine capacity, the starting price of the ZH2 has been fixed at Rs 21.90 lakh and the SE model has been priced at Rs 25.90 lakh. Both prices are as per ex showroom Delhi.

Both of these bikes are built on Kawasaki’s Sugomi design. In this bike, the company has given Bluetooth connectivity, 4.3 inch color instrument cluster with full Kawasaki lighting. Apart from this, the company’s ‘RIDEOLOGY’ connectivity application has also been given in it.

In both the bikes, the company has used a liquid cooled DOHC engine of 998cc capacity with 4 cylinders. This engine with 16 valves generates 197.2bhp of power. It has a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from this, the bike also has a slipper clutch. In these naked bikes, the company has given the Terrails frame as well as SFF-BP suspension at the front and SHOWA mono suspension at the rear.

As far as features are concerned, this bike has anti lock braking system (ABS), launch control, power modes (full, middle and low), three riding modes (sport, road and rain), quick shifter and cruise control system. is. The total weight of this bike is 240 kg and it has a fuel tank of 19 liters capacity. Let us know that recently Kawasaki announced an increase in the price of its vehicles, which has been implemented from January 1.