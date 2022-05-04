After Yamaha recently announced a price increase, it is now Kawasaki’s turn to announce to the world that a price increase is inevitable.

The brand says it has made every effort to keep prices unchanged for this year in the hopes that the cost increases would be temporary, but as is well known, they are only increasing. That is why Kawasaki has also decided to increase prices for the 2022 models.

The reason for the price increase is an accumulation of factors, according to the press release: extreme price increases on the raw materials market, the persistently high logistics costs such as the price of sea containers, high energy prices and a disruption of production processes and logistics chains due to the corona pandemic.

If we take a look at Kawasaki’s new price list, models like the Z650 and RS (in Belgium) will be 200 and 100 euros more expensive, respectively, while the Versys 650 and 1000 S/SE cost 100 and 300 euros more, respectively. For models such as a Ninja 1000SX and H2 SX, a good 500 euros is added.

The price increase takes effect immediately. Customers who have ordered a motorcycle before the price increase (read: who currently has a signed order form) can rest assured, the price increase will not be passed on to them.

Photography Pim Hendriksen