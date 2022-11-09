Just like most motorcycle manufacturers, they also have no idea at Kawasaki what direction the engine of the future is going. After the greens in Cologne already proposed an electric Z, the faired Ninja was added in Milan. In addition, Kawasaki is focusing on a hybrid drive and hydrogen. And the Ninja H2 SX has a new headlight. A smart headlamp.

Many details have not yet been released about the electric Kawasakis, but Kawasaki president Hiroshi Ito did indicate at Eicma that the electric Z and Ninja (both made for A1 license holders) will be available in 2023.

Hybrid

While all motorcycle manufacturers are working on electric machines, the number of manufacturers working on a hybrid engine is very small, not to say limited to Kawasaki. The hybrid Kawa under development can switch seamlessly between a combustion engine and an electric drive. According to Ito, this model could be added to the lineup in 2024.

Hydrogen

The supercharged Ninja H2 that runs on hydrogen is still a prototype. Whether this engine will go into production and if so when is still unclear, as this prototype is still in the first test phases. The fact that Kawasaki is focusing on electric, hybrid and hydrogen does not mean that Kawas with a combustion engine already see the light at the end of the tunnel. Ito reported that there are still thirty new Kawasaki’s with a combustion engine in the pipeline for 2024 and 2025, half of which are destined for the European market.

The only concrete news from Kawasaki was about the Ninja H2 SX that will receive a high beam assistant in 2023 with which the motorcycle can automatically switch between low and high beam (based on what the integrated radar receives in information). You can already find this technology in several cars, but it is new(s) for the motorcycle industry.