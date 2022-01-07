The Kawasaki Versys 1000 S and SE will get a little brother for 2022: a standard Versys 1000, with a very attractive base price, which can be further upgraded as desired.

In this way, the buyer can further pimp the motorcycle according to his own preference with accessories such as a quickshifter, higher windshield, heated grips, various luggage options… Although you can of course also go on the road with the basic Versys without upgrading it. After all, the beating heart remains that smooth 1.043cc four-in-line, good for 120 hp and 102 Nm, cruise control is standard. The large windshield is height adjustable and S and SE versions have proven to be comfortable on both short and (very) long rides, thanks to the upright riding position, relaxed knee angle and roomy seat for both rider and passenger.

To make it easy for you, Kawasaki also offers a number of packages in addition to an extensive accessories catalog, it will not surprise you that they are mainly aimed at touring. It tourer Pack contains Monokey side cases with luxury inner bags, the Tourer Plus Pack adds LED fog lamps, a GPS support and frame sliders on top. Are you going for it Grand Tourer Pack, then you also get a top box (47 l.) with back support and luxury inner bag.

The Versys 1000 will be available from the end of January in Candy Lime Green for a competitive price of EUR 12,999 (NL: EUR 13,899).

More information can be found at Kawasaki.be and Kawasaki.nl