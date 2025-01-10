Kawasaki disease is a widespread inflammation of the arteries of the human body. It usually appears in children under five years of age. The first symptom is fever and in 20% of cases it is complicated by the generation of coronary aneurysms. Japan is the area of ​​the world where it is most common.

Causes of Kawasaki disease

genetic factor

The causes of this disease have not been determined, but it seems clear that there is a genetic component that affects the body’s immune reaction after the appearance of an infection for unknown reasons.

Kawasaki disease symptoms

High fever is the first symptom

The appearance of high fever (about 39ºC) lasts for almost a week and is accompanied, in the first phase, by other clear symptoms such as:

-Swollen throat and tongue.

– Swollen lymph nodes.

– Red eyes and rashes on the chest.

– Irritability.

– Conjunctivitis in the eyes.

In a second phase the signs that may appear are:

– Peeling on the extremities.

– Joint pain.

– Diarrhea and/or vomiting.

– Abdominal pain.

In some cases it is complicated by the appearance of aneurysms in the arteries of the heart, which means that there is dilation in the arteries. These aneurysms may disappear when the fever stops. If they persist there is a risk of suffering a myocardial infarction.

Diagnosis of Kawasaki disease

Patient observation

There is no conclusive clinical test to ensure the existence of the disease in a person. The doctor must carry out a thorough examination of the patient and check whether he or she meets established criteria to determine the existence of the disease.

The first factor is the existence of fever for at least five days. Other characteristics of Kawasaki disease are the appearance of erythema, edema and peeling of the hands and feet; involvement of the lips and tongue with the appearance of swelling and fissures; and cervical adenopathy.

An echocardiography is also performed to check for changes in the heart and blood and urine tests. Once the fever has disappeared, electrocardiograms, echocardiograms and, sometimes, catheterizations will have to be performed to analyze the evolution of the coronary aneurysms.

Kawasaki disease treatment and medication

Aspirins against aneurysms

The usual treatment consists of administering high doses of aspirin to reduce inflammation and also helps control fever. The treatment of Kawasaki disease is an exception to the rule of not giving aspirin to children, but the prescription and monitoring of the case must be controlled by a doctor.

Additionally, an immune protein called gamma globulin can be administered intravenously.

Prevention of Kawasaki disease

It is not known how to prevent Kawasaki disease

Since the causes of the disease are not known, it has not been possible to describe prevention factors for this rare disease.