In an era of electrification and a total ban on diesel or petrol engines, the idea that once upon a time the sportiest motorbikes were two-stroke and therefore ran on fuel mixture leaving behind clouds of whitish smoke makes you smile. But the Kawasaki 500 was a true legend and now a new book by Giorgio Sarti (Giorgio Nada Editore, 32 euros, 24 x 27 format, 120 pages) does justice to this two-wheel myth. The title of the work is a whole program: “Kawasaki 500 Mach III – 250, 350 and 400).

“If one had to establish which is the most representative motorcycle of the entire decade of the Seventies – the author writes in the preface – many would point to the Kawasaki 500”. And he’s right: the unique hiss of the engine and its unrivaled performance immediately made it an icon. And to explain the concept well, the book starts immediately with a nice section on the historical context that places the motorcycle in its period. But not only that: Sarti reconstructs the entire epic of a legendary model, including the mysterious genesis with the related development of a project unknown to many. Here, then, is unpublished research, with many photos of prototypes, which reveals how the most famous Kawa ever was born.

Typical of these books, and obviously inevitable, is the section that describes in detail – one by one – all the series, and the one for maintenance. In this case very important because two-stroke engines have their own rules. Finally, a very detailed analysis of competitions – a past history – and that of collecting – a present history: the Kawasaki Mach III is still one of the most sought-after motorcycles of all time. Rarer than the Honda 750 Four and all the other Japanese ones of the time that brought the English motorcycle industry to its knees.