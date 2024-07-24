kawaii and the new consoleor rather mini-consoles with the aim of making the gaming experience more comfortable for enthusiasts NintendoThe device in question, It’s not an official product, but a mod by modders WeskMods and YveltalGriffin. This mod will support all Nintendo Wii games and, not only that, it will also be backwards compatible with the good old Gamecube.

A really cool idea, that will surely please gamers, especially those who do not want to take up too much space at home with traditional consoles, as powerful as they are bulky in size. Kawaii, which in Japanese means “cute”, will most likely be sold in stores but the release date is still uncertain. Therefore, let’s have fun learning about the qualities that the new Nintendo pocket device will offer gamers.

Kawaii will support Wii and Gamecube

The Kawaii Console will support the Nintendo games Wii, but also Nintendo Gamecube with relative controllers thanks to the presence of a special dock. Furthermore, it is equipped with a chain with a ring like a keychain that reinforces the “pocketability” of this new invention as particular as it is “cute” by Nintendo.

Another feature that will make Kawaii equally powerful, despite its very small size, is the presence of a passive dissipation system that allows the machine to work without fans inside it. It is possible to connect the console to the dock via USB type-c. Kawaii, as you can see from the images, is nothing more than a small 6 centimeter metal parallelepiped equipped with magnetic pogo pin connectors for power, audio/video connection and controller.

Nintendo Wii, the console whose games will be supported by Kawaii

The online form for reservations

The creators of Kawaii have made available a online form for reservations. Thirty was the number set to start production. A number that, it seems, has been reached since by clicking on the form linka short message appears that makes it clear that the estimates have been reached and there is no longer any need to collect more users. It is hoped that there will be further updates on this mini-console, perhaps also regarding the methods and times of purchase.