The “Kawader” platform, affiliated with the Human Resources Department in Ajman, has provided a number of jobs for citizens in several governmental and private entities in the emirate. The Majid Al Futtaim Group has offered 15 vacancies with salaries ranging between 5,000 and 6,500 dirhams, without requiring experience. It has also offered 70 vacancies for accountant positions. Sales and warehouses, with salaries ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 dirhams. The International School of Choueifat in Ajman offered a job as a social worker with a salary ranging between 6,000 and 8,000 dirhams.

As for the Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government, it offered the position of human resources systems developer to citizens, with a salary ranging between 16 and 20 thousand dirhams. The department also offered the position of director of the Human Resources Information Department with an experience ranging between four and six years, and applications for the position end next March 17. The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, through “Kawader”, offered a job as a human resources executive for citizens of the country, and required an experience ranging between one and three years. The Chamber also offered a job as an economic advisor with an experience ranging between two and five years. The Chamber also offered a job as a data specialist with an experience ranging between three and five years. The Ajman Statistics Center offered the position of economic advisor with experience ranging between six and 15 years.