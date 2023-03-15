The “Kawader” platform, which is affiliated with the Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government, has offered new jobs in government departments and independent entities for Emirati job seekers.

Among the jobs offered is the position of “financial auditor” in the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation for citizens of the country, with medium experience, provided that the applicant for the job has a bachelor’s degree, and his age ranges between 25 and 45 years.

The job duties are summarized in auditing payment orders in the electronic real estate transaction system, preparing follow-up reports for managing escrow accounts for real estate projects, auditing financial reports from external audit offices for real estate projects, preparing financial analysis, auditing reports and payment orders for real estate project payments, and auditing On the financial irregularities of the Escrow Accounts Department, making recommendations, and analyzing any financial complaints referred by the department head.

The platform also offered the position of a “site engineer” in the same department, provided that the applicant’s age is between 20 and 26 years, without requiring experience.

The duties of the job are to implement the standards of the regulatory and regulatory authorities, to prepare periodic reports for the line manager on the progress of work and any other matters of importance or as assigned, and to provide the necessary information in an accurate and timely manner to the direct manager and other departments, so that they can perform their work effectively. .

Among the jobs offered is a “principal secretary” in the Security Services Support Authority, for state citizens only, provided that the applicant’s experience ranges between one and five years. Auditors and coordination for the completion of their work, and coordination of internal and external meetings of the line manager.

Al-Ihsan Charity Association requested a number of jobs for citizens, including three secretarial positions for medium-experienced people, a director of legal affairs, a director of government communication, three vacancies for a project manager, three vacancies for a financial affairs manager, three vacancies for an information technology manager, and three vacancies for a human resources manager.

The Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman requested the position of a “strategic analysis specialist” from among the citizens of the country, with an experience ranging between four and six years.

The job duties are to conduct studies and research in the field of strategic planning, contribute to the preparation of the department’s strategic plan, and ensure the achievement of its objectives through studying and analyzing projects and initiatives of the office and organizational units, using questionnaires and forms that contribute to following up on the progress of projects according to the time plan and approved budget.

The FSA offered two positions as an “audit supervisor” with an experience ranging from six to 14 years, and a “senior auditor” with an experience ranging from four to 12 years (no specific nationality is required for the job).

The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry offered the position of “Director of the Office of the Director General”, whose tasks are to prepare the operational work plan for the Office of the Director General, and its estimated budget, in line with the strategic plan and objectives of the Chamber, then implement it and implement its provisions after the approval of the senior management, and monitor the achievement of goals The established, approved standards and performance indicators, follow up the workflow and submit reports and recommendations periodically to ensure the accuracy and quality of achievement, and carry out administrative tasks related to the work of the direct official smoothly, efficiently and effectively, in accordance with the approved policies and procedures in coordination with the internal and external parties of the Chamber, and carry out official correspondence in all its forms, and organize the reception of visitors The direct supervisor, and making sure that the necessary arrangements are prepared for that. The department also offered the positions of “executive – e-services management” and “executive – statistical analyst”, provided that the two positions are on a temporary contract.