The “Kawader” platform for job seekers, affiliated with the Human Resources Department in Ajman, has offered a number of jobs for citizens in government departments and semi-governmental agencies, as part of its role to support the employment of citizens.

Among the jobs offered was a project and business development executive in the Municipality and Planning Department.

It stipulated that applying for the job should be limited to citizens of the country, and that the age of the applicant ranged between 25 and 35 years, for bachelor’s holders from recent graduates.

The job duties are summarized in participating in the review of projects and initiatives submitted by organizational units, ascertaining the objectives set for projects and initiatives and their relevance to the strategic plan, participating in reviewing project budgets and initiatives and their expected outputs, ascertaining the project schedule and the extent of its impact on cost and financial payments, aligning projects and initiatives with other parties, as well as participating in studying various alternatives for project implementation, identifying the advantages of each alternative, and participating in planning projects and initiatives in light of the capabilities and capabilities of the department on the one hand, and they found and the need for it on the other hand.

Cadres also offered the job of a health and environment inspector in the municipality of Masfout, in the Municipality and Planning Department, provided that the age ranges between 25 and 40 years, for holders of a general secondary certificate from citizens of the state, provided that the application for the job ends on the 31st of this July.

The tasks focus on monitoring food and environmental institutions and their warehouses, to ensure the availability of health and environmental conditions and adherence to approved technical standards and specifications, monitoring the fish, vegetables, fruits and meat market, to ensure the availability of health conditions according to the deliberate regulations and regulations, collecting samples from the production of food industries to be tested in the laboratory to ensure their suitability for consumption and following up the results to take the necessary measures in this regard, and verifying the cleaning and disinfection of equipment and machinery in laboratories, factories and food establishments and the personal hygiene of workers to ensure that food establishments comply with the intended specifications in their products. Specializing in the use of additives and preservatives in the food industry.

The tasks also include following up on public complaints related to foodstuffs manufactured within the emirate, verifying their validity, taking appropriate measures in this regard, and directing and educating workers in food industries and health and environmental institutions about the healthy methods and methods required to be followed in work according to the approved laws and regulations.

Among the jobs offered was also the position of “technical systems developer” without requiring a specific nationality, provided that the experience ranged between two and five years, provided that he obtained a bachelor’s degree, while the application for the job ends on July 31.

Develop, implement, and maintain high-quality web applications, using a variety of languages ​​and frameworks, work closely with stakeholders to define project requirements, develop solutions and ensure timely completion, build and integrate RESTful APIs, effectively connect front-end systems to back-end services, implement robust security measures, protect data in all developed applications, stay current with the latest web development technologies and integrate them into projects where possible, participate in agile development methodologies, and contribute to team sprints and continuous improvement processes.

And “cadres” offered a job as a customer service employee at the Ajman Real Estate Corporation, for citizens of the country, with a salary ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 dirhams, with years of experience ranging from one to three years for high school students. The application for the position ends on July 31.

The offered jobs included the positions of “senior auditor” and “audit supervisor” in the Financial Supervisory Authority, provided that the application for the two positions ends on December 30. The years of experience required for an audit supervisor ranged between 6 and 14 years, while the experience of the “senior auditor” position ranged between 4 and 12 years.

