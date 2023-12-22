The “Kawader” platform for job seekers, affiliated with the Human Resources Department in Ajman, has offered a number of jobs in government agencies in the emirate.

The required vacancies were available in three government agencies, while “Kawader” set a maximum limit for applying for jobs by the end of this year and the beginning of next year, calling on job seekers to expedite the submission of their applications.

Among the available jobs were two vacancies for the position of graphic designer in the media office of the Ajman government, with professional experience ranging between one and five years. The age of applicants for the job was also specified between 18 and 35 years, in addition to the need for the educational level not to be less than a high school diploma, provided that the application deadline ends. December 31st.

“Kawader” has also offered a full-time position of Executive Secretary in the Municipality and Planning Department (for citizens of the country), provided that the applicant’s age is between 25 and 35 years, and he must have a bachelor’s degree, while application for the position ends on the first of next January.

The “Kawader” platform has provided the position of an audit supervisor in the Financial Supervision Authority, provided that the work is full-time and with professional experience ranging between 6 and 14 years, and that the applicant must have a bachelor’s degree, while the age of the applicant for the job is set between 26 and 50 years, and application ends on December 30 of this month. .

The jobs offered included the position of senior auditor in the Financial Audit Authority, with professional experience ranging between 4 and 12 years, while the age of the applicant ranged between 23 and 60 years, and must have a bachelor’s degree. Applications for the position end on December 30 of this year.

