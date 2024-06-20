Kauniainen | The sushi restaurant closed because the owner “doesn’t give a damn”

Kauniainen|The restaurant has used humor in its communication before.

On Wednesday Those hungry for sushi in Kauniainen came across a sad message on the door of Kani Sushi, a restaurant located in the local shopping center.

Luuku literally had a note. “We’re closed today because I don’t give a damn,” the message stated honestly.

Restaurant entrepreneur Strawberry Keinänen-Jästerberg says that he closed the bottle because he didn’t like working on Wednesday.

Restaurateur Mansikka Keinänen-Jästerberg speaks for honesty.

“I set out to pull day trips. There was no motivation.”

On the day in question, one of the workers had become ill, so the workforce consisted of only Keinänen-Jästerberg and his partner.

Understaffed would have had a lot of salmon to cut on the work table. Thus, Keinänen-Jästerberg decided to switch to time off, when she didn’t have to worry about other employees’ shifts.

“Better to close than to have a tantrum here. If the label is too much for someone, then nothing can be done with it.”

In addition to Keinänen-Jästerberg and his partner, the restaurant has three employees, one of whom is part-time.

of Keinänen-Jästerberg according to the note, it has not caused negative feedback directly to him.

The announcement has caused amusement on social media, such as the Puskaradio Grani group on Facebook.

Someone is upset with the entrepreneur’s decision, but mostly people praise the restaurant for direct communication.

“Perhaps honesty is needed at this time”, thinks Keinänen-Jästerberg.

On Thursday, the restaurant was open again as usual and Keinänen-Jästerberg was busy with sushi.

This is not the first time that the flower of humor blooms in the restaurant’s communication.

On May 28, Kani Sushi has published an update on its Facebook page, which also announces that the restaurant is closed. “Today we are busy and do a little cleaning. You’re looking for disappointments in Itsudemo today,” the update sneers. The picture shows restaurant owner Keinänen-Jästerberg, with a mop on his head that serves as a wig.

Itsudemo is a sushi restaurant chain with several restaurants around Finland.

Keinänen-Jästerberg, a former employee of the restaurant, started running the restaurant after Maka sushi, which previously operated at the same location, concentrated its operations in Tampere.

HS went to test Kani Sushi in a quick test last fall.