In the latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on TV, Amitabh Bachchan has made some fun revelations related to his personal life. Big B told that before birth, the family members were going to name him ‘Inquilab’. Yes, there is a funny story behind it too. If that was the case, Amitabh Bachchan’s name would be Inklab Bachchan. However, this did not happen.

Komal won heart in KBC

In the latest episode of KBC, Komal Tukadia became the contestant winning the Fastest Finger First. After this, Amitabh Bachchan showed a video in which Komal says that he was forced to marry at the age of 13. But she wanted to study. Komal then stressed on the empowerment of women and said that she wants to become a news anchor one day. Komal also said that she wants to stop the practice of marriage at a young age. Amitabh Bachchan was also impressed by his talk.

The film was to be made on ‘God of crimes’

Well, when the game started, a question came up about Dharmaveer Bharti’s novel ‘God of crime’. Amitabh Bachchan told that he and Jaya Bachchan were to work in a film based on this novel. Not only this, Amitabh also told that he and Jaya had also shot for a few days in Allahabad for the role of Chander and Sudha, but then the film Dibba closed.

… mother was pregnant then, Amitabh was not born

Talking about his personal life, Amitabh Bachchan told another funny story. He told that he was going to be named ‘Inquilab’ as a child. Big B told that in 1942 his mother was eight months pregnant. The country was then a slave and the struggle for independence was on. Despite the pregnancy, his mother had gone to attend an anti-English rally. It could be dangerous.

Later Sumitranandan Pant named ‘Amitabh’

Amitabh tells that when mother returned from there, everyone was worried at home. Then a gentleman present there suggested that you name the child as Inquilab. However, later when Amitabh Bachchan was born, then the poet poet Sumitranandan Pant named him Amitabh. However, Komal won Rs 12,50,000 in the episode.