The latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ was a big bang. Host Amitabh Bachchan not only fed the game to the contestants in an interesting way but also told a funny thing related to his lockdown life. Contestant Runa Saha from West Bengal was sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Along with playing the game, she was recounting her lockdown days. She says that during the lockdown she was very busy with housework.

Hearing this, ‘Ask the Expert’ Richa asks Anirudh Amitabh whether he swept the house during the lockdown? To this, Amitabh said that he was just sweeping and mopping in lockdown because he could not know how to cook. That is, apart from cooking, Big B kept doing other things during the lockdown days.

He told that he still sweeps. Big B said, ‘Absolutely. I did all the work. Also sweep. We do not know how to cook. They are doing till today. I am speaking serially. ‘



Richa says that it is difficult to believe. After this, Amitabh Bachchan said that only after working the house in the lockdown, he came to know how much value the house help has. Talk about Contestant Runa Saha, then she will start the game in the episode of October 16.