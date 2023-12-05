Kauhajoki | Three people were injured in the head-on crash

According to the rescue service, the injuries of the two injured were serious.

On Kauhajoki In South Ostrobothnia, a head-on collision between two passenger cars occurred in the early evening on Tuesday, injuring a total of three people.

According to the rescue service, two of them were seriously injured. One person was trapped in the car after the crash, and the rescue service had to extricate him.

The accident happened on national road 67 in the evening. The rescue service of Etelä Ostrobothnia was told that in the accident two cars collided with each other on a straight stretch of road. There was a firefighter on duty at the scene of the accident Eero Kasken according to “winter driving weather”.

Apart from the injured, there were no other people in the cars.