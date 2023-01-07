Home page World

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

Split

Did Readly copy the Kaufland logo? © IMAGO/Michael Gstettenbauer

The red Kaufland K can be seen everywhere in Germany. Now a Twitter user shows the similarity between the logo of the supermarket chain and that of Readly.

Munich – In addition to Rewe, Edeka and Co. is Kaufland one of the longest-established supermarket chains in Germany. Now, however, a Twitter user notices the striking resemblance between the Kaufland logo and that of a much younger company, as reported by tz.de. Coincidence?

Kaufland logo resembles Readly logo – “too long in the sun”

Kaufland was founded in Neckarsulm in 1984 and since then has gradually spread across Germany. The red K on a white background should be known to pretty much everyone in Germany as the logo of the supermarket chain.

However, a Twitter user now points out the similarity between the Kaufland and Readly logos. He contrasts the yellow R of the Internet service, which offers the digital version of various print magazines for a subscription fee, with the red R of Kaufland. And indeed: the design of the logo with whole and indicated squares is similar.

He writes smugly: “The Readly logo is simply the Kaufland logo that has been in the sun for too long.” Whether Kaufland really only has the Readly logo with sunburn is questionable, however. Meanwhile, worry Twitter a supermarket sign caused a stir.

Video: Rights in the supermarket – are you allowed to hamster? 5 interesting facts about shopping

Kaufland logo copied? litigation not known

Neither Readly nor Kaufland responded to the tweet, which alleges that the digital subscription provider, founded in 2012, copied the supermarket chain’s logo. There are also no known legal disputes.

Similar logo or not, Kaufland and Readly are not targeting the same market. Recently, however, the supermarket chain had completely different concerns: Kaufland had to wonder about bad timing on the part of the supplier. (mef)