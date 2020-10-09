The supermarket chain Kaufland entered into a cooperation with Michael Wendler. After the pop singer’s disturbing statements about the corona virus, the retailer deleted the advertising videos.

Neckarsulm – The pop singer Michael Wendler advertised the range of the supermarket chain Kaufland based in Neckarsulm (Heilbronn district) in a video. In the video he gave a rewritten version of his song “Egal”, which is now called “Regal” to match the range. On the same evening, Wendler published a video on his Instagram channel. In it he announced his immediate resignation from the show Deutschland sucht den Superstar (DSDS). The 48-year-old named the Federal Government’s action in the fight against the corona pandemic as the reason. He also criticized the procedure and accused the government of violating the constitution. Kaufland reacted and deleted all Wendler videos from the social media pages.

As BW24 * reports, Kaufland deleted advertising with Wendler – because of disturbing Corona statements.

Like the discounter Lidl, Kaufland belongs to the Schwarz Group.