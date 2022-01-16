Home page world

From: Andrew Knobloch

In the official Kaufland brochure there is an offer for meat, which goes against the grain of a customer. © Screenshot Kaufland catalogue

Kaufland has a large selection of products, but one customer was not at all convinced of a special offer. “It’s sick,” she writes.

Munich – Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo or Low Carb and much more. Various eating trends and habits are floating around these days. Above all, more conscious eating is on the agenda for many customers. And in the meantime, the awareness has been created to also pay attention to sustainability and the environment when shopping.

Kaufland customer shocked by the offer in the catalogue: “It’s sick”

Especially when it comes to cheap meat, more and more customers are turning their stomachs when comparing the price with that of a normal butcher. A good scale is now printed on the meat products. For example, they use letters to indicate where the animals are kept. Now a Twitter user has expressed her outrage at a Kaufland offer* shared, which many can understand only too well.

“Kaufland, so I’m sorry, but that’s sick! Two kilograms of meat for 3.49 euros, ”she complains and provides her sentence with two emojis that vomit. (Update: Due to several legitimate reader complaints, this post isn’t quite right. Our editors overlooked the fact that it is the kilo price and not the two kilo price that Kaufland states).

Kaufland, Aldi, Netto and others: Many meat offers make you shake your head

Other users agree with her and say: “And then claim it’s quality from Germany. Just sick!” Another says: “I would never eat it.” The discussion about cheap meat is certainly not new. The price-performance ratio has often been criticized. As a counter-argument, large families who have to watch every cent are often cited, and rightly so. However, the price difference between the refrigerated section in the supermarket and that at the butcher’s is often very wide.

But not only at Kaufland* advertised with cheap offers. at Net* there is the pork neck this week with stabling “2” for 3.59 euros per kilogram. at Aldi south* there are chicken drumsticks with the same stable husbandry for 3.32 euros per kilogram. A similar picture emerges when looking at other catalogs from other providers. So it shows that it’s not just a Kaufland problem.

