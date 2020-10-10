D.he phone from Markus Krampe doesn’t stand still on Friday morning. Krampe is the managing director of Pro Event Entertainment, which he believes is one of the most successful event agencies in Germany. Krampe arranges “live acts” by celebrities like Lukas Podolski or Lothar Matthäus to “upgrade” events; Artists from the fields of Schlager, Pop and the nineties can be booked through him – even “Corona”, which at that time was not a pandemic virus, but an Italian band.

One of his top customers is currently causing Krampe great worries: the “King of Pop hits”, Michael Wendler. According to his most recent statements, it is more than doubtful whether Wendler, as Pro Event has formulated so far, “will continue to generate absolute enthusiasm at every appearance”. The singer of popular hits like “She loves the DJ”, “Egal” or “Ein Zelt auf Westerland” has in a very short time sidelined himself economically and socially.

On Thursday evening, the 48-year-old trained freight forwarder let the fans know via the social network Instagram that he was leaving the casting show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” as a juror. Wendler justified his decision with a serious face with the corona crisis. In this context, he accused the federal government of “gross and serious violations of the constitution and the Basic Law”. And the television stations, including his house broadcaster RTL, he accused of being “aligned” and “politically controlled”.

An economic tragedy

An excitement for many in Germany and “a shock” for Krampe, as he said on Oliver Pocher’s RTL show “Dangerously Honest”: “For me he is sick.” There the manager discussed the “human Tragedy ”of the man with the“ career that was not small ”, but which was probably ended“ with immediate effect ”with a view to 15 lawyers who wanted to terminate contracts.

In fact, it is not only a “human”, but also an economic tragedy with considerable consequences. There are appearances that will probably be canceled in the future, since Wendler, who is in the United States, no longer wants to return to Germany, according to Krampe His TV presence should also be over for now. For RTL or Sat.1, the busy and controversial singer has been a ratings maker in the reality TV environment for many years. As a participant in formats such as “Jungle Camp”, “Celebrity Big Brother” or “The Stars’ Summer House”, most recently as a juror for “DSDS”. Wendler sold himself with skin and hair, including the wedding ceremony: The documentary soap “Laura and the Wendler: Now we are getting married!” Was still on the broadcasters and the RTL Group’s online channel in the summer.