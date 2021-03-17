Waste separation is important – the Schwarz Group thinks so too: At Lidl and Kaufland, they are now introducing separation instructions on product packaging to make recycling easier.

Neckarsulm – The Schwarz Group recently made a name for itself because of the Real takeover. Many of the markets appear in a new look: namely as a Kaufland branch. That doesn’t go down well with all customers. But now the Schwarz Group is doing something for the environment: In the future, there will be labels on packaging from Lidl and Kaufland. As BW24 * reports, products receive labeling that customers have long wanted.

*BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.