Two weeks after asylum seeker Katya from Moldova heard that her asylum application had been rejected, the transgender woman took her own life. Friends are left bewildered and sad. At the same time, they also see the problems for LGBTI people in asylum reception increasing. “The shelter is so hard,” says one of them.
Cyril Rosman
You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nlcall 113 or call free 0800-0113.
