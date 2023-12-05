Katya Lel: visitors have more incentive than Muscovites

Russian singer Katya Lel believes that visitors to the capital have more incentive to achieve their goals than Muscovites. She spoke about this in an interview with “Moskvich Mag”.

“Moscow doesn’t believe in tears, as they say correctly. Still, Muscovites probably always had access to everything. Why do newcomers achieve so much? Because there is more incentive to achieve than the Muscovites themselves,” Lel said in response to a question about the difference between residents of the capital and people from other cities.

The singer also called Moscow the city of her dreams and noted that there are no things in the capital that she would like to change. “I can’t even imagine, if there were no Moscow, where I would want to live… I really love Moscow and value the fact that I live here,” she shared.

Earlier, the star of the series “Kept Women” Olga Sutulova reproached Muscovites for not knowing the city. According to the actress, this is what distinguishes residents of the capital from visitors who need to know how the city works.