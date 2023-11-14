Katya Lel called the trend for the song “My Marmalade” on TikTok a victory for Russia

Russian pop singer Katya Lel in conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” appreciated the trend for her song “My Marmalade” among foreign users of the social network TikTok.

According to the performer, she is very pleased that her 2004 composition went viral. “I’m incredibly happy, it’s a great joy. This is a victory, a Russian victory. I am incredibly happy that people call me every two or three days from Australia, Germany, Paris, Dubai. They’re posting everything,” Lel said in an interview with the publication.

She called the images of bloggers filming videos in fur hats and fur coats the personification and essence of Russia. Lel also promised that she would definitely join the trend.

Earlier it was reported that Katya Lel’s song “My Marmalade” became a trend among foreigners on the TikTok social network. Users from all over the world dress up in fur hats and fur coats and dance to the hit song, trying to get into the lyrics. At the same time, not knowing the meaning of the words “try jaga-jaga” from the song, they ask for a translation. About 60 thousand videos have already been shot on the viral track.

Before this, Katya Lel told what the expression “jaga-jaga” from the song “My Marmalade” means. According to her, producer Maxim Fadeev explained to her that “it means, ‘Hey, how are you, everything’s cool’.” The singer admitted that for her it is “love and friendship, tenderness and joy.” “Jaga-jaga is the most beautiful thing on Earth,” she summed up.