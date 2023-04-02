Katya Echazarreta the first Mexican and Latin American astronaut celebrated the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of the reform decree to articles 28 and 73 of the Political Constitution regarding the regulation of activities in outer space that seeks Mexico to actively participate in the area.

The opinion was approved with 462 votes in favor, zero against, and 25 abstentions, and was sent to the Senate of the Republic for constitutional purposes. This project had the participation of Katya Echazarreta, the Mexican Space Agency and legislators.

With this, it will be possible to have a functional spatial policy, which will bring with it various benefits for industry, energy, communications, agriculture, health, the environment, urban development, seismic monitoring and other areas.

Likewise, this opens a space for greater technology transfer through the creation of various investment schemes for the development of space technology.

Regarding this achievement, astronaut Katya Echazarreta thanked Congress, since from her trip to space she promised that Mexico will continue making history and this is just one step to achieve it.

“I want to thank Congress for their support of our Outer Space Activities Reform. I dedicated my flight to Mexico and in doing so made a promise to ensure that Mexico continues to make history. I have been fighting together with Congressman Roberto Briano Borunda and the Mexican Space Agency for this reform and I cried tears of happiness when I saw the result. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for believing in Mexico.

“We have a long road ahead of us. We are already working on our strategy, but we will need the support of the nation. We are talking about opportunities for our Mexican students, engineers, scientists and businessmen. We are talking about technological sovereignty. We are talking about independence of our nation. We are talking about the future of Mexico will be FOR THE MEXICANS.” mentioned Katya Echazarreta it’s a statement.