The news of the release of John Kelvin has generated a wave of indignation in the world of national entertainment. Such was the case of the well-remembered “Love and Fire” reporter Katy Sheen, who spoke out when she learned that the cumbiambero was received by her family with great fanfare after her release from prison.

As he indicated through his social networks, the welcome party organized by his closest environment not only seemed out of place, but also a lack of respect and empathy for the victim Dalia Durán and her descendants.

What did Katy Sheen say?

The press woman recalled, initially, that the musician was behind bars for having caused physical and sexual violence to the mother of his children. “I mean, John didn’t get out of jail for being a beater, John looked like he was on a trip,” she said.

Likewise, he specified that the meeting for the reception of the singer was “a real party”. “It is disrespectful because John’s family will always be the family of children, children who have seen their mother mistreated. (…). He is a person who almost killed his partner. It seems to me a lack of respect and little empathy, ”she added at another time.

Karla Tarazona against the decision of the PJ to release John Kelvin

Karla Tarazona rejected the decision of the Judiciary to release John Kelvin from prison and warned that the aggressors do not change, much less in a period of one year. To argue her words, she recalled the examination of the psychological profile that they did to the cumbiambero. This highlights that he is a narcissistic person.

“These types of people take therapy not because it is born to them, but because it is also a way of making others believe that they are changing,” Karla pointed out.

Dalia Durán after the release of John Kelvin

Dahlia Duran He spoke before the recent release of his ex-partner John Kelvinafter the Judiciary released him and revoked the 21 years in prison to which he was sentenced for physical assault and rape against the Cuban singer.

“So much humiliation, not from now but from the whole process. I am very hurt, very indignant, ashamed of the laws of the country, but only God knows what will happen, “she commented through a call to the program” D ‘tomorrow’

Help channels

If you know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support ”.