Katy Prado and José Luis Ríos, known as Los Chikiplunes, were one of the most popular couples on the small screen; However, the comic actress surprised her followers, on February 16, by issuing a statement on her social networks, in which she announced that her relationship with the member of 'JB en ATV' came to an end a few years ago. months, but he just made it public. Likewise, she asked for empathy for the moment she is going through and for her youngest daughter.

How did the love story of Los Chikiplunes begin?

The Chikiplunes They met through a mutual friend linked to the Association of Small People of Peru (ASPEPP). By that time, Katy was already occasionally participating in comedy shows, while Juan Luis was focused on achieving his artistic aspirations.

The connection between them arose immediately; They first developed a friendship that over time evolved into a romantic relationship. “I know him through a mutual friend (…) I was already working at that time and he wanted to meet me”Katy shared.

What did Katy Prado say about her separation with Chikiplum?

The comic actress from 'El reventonazo de la Chola' used her account TikTok to clarify her current sentimental situation and stated that she has no longer had a romance with José Luis Ríos, known as Chikiplum, for four months. In addition, she did not rule out continuing to work together.

“To the general public and people in the environment. Katheryn Prado has seen fit to issue this statement. On October 23, 2023, Mr. José Luis Ríos Caballero (Chikiplum) left home, so from that moment on, I no longer have any type of romantic relationship with him.“says the statement.

The Chikiplunes no longer have a romantic relationship. Photo: TikTok/Katy Prado

“On some occasions we will continue to work together for the well-being of our daughter. I ask for empathy and respect for my emotional tranquility and that of my minor.“he added.

Isn't this the first time that Los Chikiplunes have separated?

In September 2022, Juan Luis Ríos and Katy Pardoknown in the artistic environment as Chikiplum and Chikipluna, respectively, have ended their relationship after several years together, as confirmed by the comedian to the newspaper Trome, alluding to a difficult phase in their marriage.

She confessed that her marital experience did not meet her expectations and considered it a mistake to have participated in couples therapy on television along with Chikiplum, which, in her opinion, did not contribute to solving her problems, but rather increased media attention and controversy. around their relationship.

The Chikiplunes have a daughter together. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Katy Pardo described her sentimental situation as complex and shared that she does not live with the father of her children. “My husband moved out of the house, but we have started seeing each other again, we are attending therapy. We'll see what happens“, he noted on that occasion in the 'America Today' program.