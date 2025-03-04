The concerts of Great world stars They raise great interest among the public even if they are artists far from our country. It happened with Taylor Swift or Karol G, who filled the Santiago Bernabéu stadium last year.

Thus, fans of another of the great singers who have been active for years and come from the United States are congratulations since it came to light His return to Spain.

This is Katy Perry, singer of successes such as’ Dark Horse ‘,’ California Gurls’, Firework ‘,’ Roar ‘or’ Last friday night ‘. As she herself shared through her social networks, California singer returns to our country, being the last time he did it in 2018, So the appointment becomes even more special for the public.

In total, Katy Perry offers two major concerts in Spain, specifically In Barcelona and Madrid, in the Palau Sant Jordi and the Movistar Arena respectively. In this way their followers have twice opportunities to see the singer on stage with ‘The Lifetime Tour’ and enjoy many of her songs. Tickets have gone on sale on the morning of this Tuesday, March 4 and the fastest can still be done with them before they run out.









Katy Perry dates in concert: Madrid and Barcelona

The artist, who stands out for A many years In which not only has he dedicated himself to music, but has been a model of great brands, he has participated as a jury of some talent shows or has worked in the world of interpretation, he arrives in Spain with two dates for his concerts.

As he has shared on his Instagram account, Katy Perry will be on tour throughout the world, including Europe, where two of his concerts go through Madrid on November 11, 2025 and the Barcelona concert is scheduled for November 9 of this year.

Ticket prices for Katy Perry concerts in Madrid and Barcelona

The expected return of Katy Perry to the Spanish stages may have an incalculable value, but the tickets for the concerts of Madrid and Barcelona in Barcelona in ‘The Lifetime Tour’ They have different costs according to the location and closeness to the stage.

To check the real price we must enter the official pages that we will tell you below, but the ticket prices From 48 euros to 110 euros In the case of those of Tier, while those of track are worth 80 euros or 140 For those of the Eternity Gaway, closer to the stage. It should be added that tickets are expected to be exhausted in a short time and only six per person can be purchased.

Where to buy tickets for Katy Perry concerts in Madrid and Barcelona

If you are one of Katy Perry’s fans and you are eager to see her in her big tour Next November In one of the two concerts that gives in our country, you must hurry to get the tickets.

To get them you cans entering two of the websites that the artist herself has indicated through a stories on her Instagram: Doctormusic.com and Tickets.com. If you want to get them, you just have to click on one of the two links that we leave you and will take you direct to the ticket purchase website, where you can choose both the place of the concert you want to go as the price according to the location and public.