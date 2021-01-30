At the end of August, Katy Perry welcomed her first daughter Daysi Dove, the fruit of her relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom.

Although, for the moment, the famous couple has chosen to keep the identity of the baby hidden and not show it on networks, the singer shares with her followers this new experience as a mother.

In a recent live via Instagram, Katy Perry, who surprised with his show in the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States, told how little Daysi has changed his life.

“She changed my life and is still changing my life. I think you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mother. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything else that you just want to be a great mother, “said the 36-year-old artist on Thursday, January 28.

Katy Perry pointed out that being a mother is putting your child first, and it becomes the best job, as long as you are ready to take on the complicated task.

“So a lot of things disappear when you become a mom and it’s the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when it’s ready. “, he mentioned.

Katy Perry talks about how her life changed after the arrival of her daughter. Photo: Katy Perry / Instagram

The “Firework” singer maintained that there are new “limits” in her life since she welcomed her little girl.

“I see my daughter change so much in the last five months and looking at the photos, she’s like, ‘wow.’ You see time in human form and it’s like… now he has thick cheeks ”.

Katy Perry explained that has really encouraged her to “be even more present and value each day. And all we have is this moment. That is what is promised is this moment and nothing more ”.

The new mom couldn’t help but mention that Orlando Bloom They have been an “amazing couple” since Daisy’s arrival.

