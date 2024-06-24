American singer and actress Katy Perry was caught by the paparazzi while walking in Paris and scared fans with her figure after losing weight. Publishes the corresponding photographs and comments Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old celebrity was photographed on the streets of Paris wearing black leather shorts, a printed T-shirt and chunky flat boots. She completed her look with a light-colored bag and sunglasses. At the same time, she gathered her dark hair into a bun.

Fans were excited about the celebrity’s appearance, which they wrote about in the comments under the material. “Walking around Santa Barbara a few months ago, she didn’t look like that,” “There’s no doubt she was taking Ozempic,” “Looks like she was on the drug—thinning hair, loss of collagen and muscle…”, “These photos cause concern, she looks terrible,” they said.

Earlier in June, the secret of Katy Perry’s extreme weight loss was revealed. The celebrity announced the release of a new song, Woman’s World, and published a photo in which she posed in a swimsuit. Then netizens noticed changes in the performer’s figure, which they began to write about in numerous comments.