“It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it” (“It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it.”) This is how the new song by American singer Katy Perry begins, Woman’s World, the single that previews his upcoming album, 143, which will go on sale on September 20. While waiting for her sixth studio work, Perry wanted to opt for the title of ‘song of the summer’ with this single, accompanied by a video clip that just 10 hours after being released already accumulated more than 1.7 million views on his channel Youtube.

The video was directed by Los Angeles-based photographer and director Charlotte Rutherfordwho has worked with artists such as Lil Nash, Niki Minaj and Rihanna. Her colourful way of seeing reality permeates the entire video clip of the 39-year-old Californian artist, who with her lyrics vindicates the role of women in the world and plays with irony in the images while using fashion to express double meanings: “Sexy, “Sure, very smart (…) So gentle, so strong, she is a winner, number one superhuman champion, she is a sister, she is a mother, open your eyes, just look around and you will find out.”

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant and festive dance-pop album with the symbolic expression of love as its main message,” explains the artist in the promotional press release for the single. And in the aesthetic section, it is all references to that world of women that she praises. The video starts by reimagining a classic from the history of photography.: Lunch on top of a skyscraper, From 1932, a black-and-white image of workers sitting on a beam suspended in the air during the construction of the RCA Building in New York. In her video, Perry appears in the center of the photo, now in full color, and surrounded by her colleagues. They all wear Timberland-style boots, an American brand that was born in New England in the 1950s focused on providing sturdy footwear for hard work, but with heels, and they drink from a bottle that says “Whiskey for women.”

Perry’s earrings are work tools and her style is a nod to a feminist icon: with her scarf tied on top of her head she reinterprets the image of Rosie the Riveter, a figure born from a 1940s illustration to encourage women to join the factory workforce while men were fighting in World War II. In the video credits, Perry wanted to highlight the work of her stylist, Tatiana Waterfordwho is helping her create the looks of his last appearances.

Katy Perry, during the filming of the music video. Cynthia Parkhurst

As she repeats the chorus, Perry dances with various work tools in her hand, from a hammer to a drill (always with sparkles), which at one point she switches out for another utensil that she takes out of her work belt: a pink clitoris sucker. Specifically, the sex toy she chooses is a Womanizer Premium 2. There are also sarcastic references to the beauty industry: in one of the scenes, in close-up, the singer is shown being massaged by several jade rollers, to keep her skin smooth, and in the second half of the video she is putting on makeup in the car and both the mascara and the lipstick end up being grotesque.

In the scenes with the tools, the artist wears a bra with stars on it with the American flag, but then the video changes the scene to show her as a self-inflating inflatable doll dressed in metallic bionic boots and a triangle bikini. In this outfit, she walks through a chaotic city and arrives at an abandoned gas station before making a cameo alongside the internet celebrity. Trisha Paytas (Youtuber that started as stripper), with which he climbs into a large-wheeled Monster truck (with fallopian tubes hanging from the front mirror as an air freshener) and runs over everything in its path.

Katy Perry, with her bionic outfit in the music video. Cynthia Parkhurst

Many followers of the Californian have called the song a “feminist anthem” or claimed that the song is empowering. “This song has completely recharged me as a woman,” said one follower on the feed Perry’s Instagram account. But it hasn’t all been praise: others have criticized the imagery and stereotypes used by Perry in her video. “Why do women have to be basically naked to sell music?” wrote one user in the comments of a video posted by Perry. post from the account of Instagram of the artist. “Is it really a woman’s world when pop stars are expected to look strippers? “I’m so upset,” said another user. Other criticisms went beyond the aesthetics of the video to focus on the production of the song. “‘A Woman’s World’ produced by Dr. Luke?” asked one user, referring to Perry’s collaboration with Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, the producer behind mega-hits like I Kissed a Girl either Teenage Dream. Dr. Luke was accused by singer Kesha of rape in 2014 and he responded by suing her for defamation, and in 2023 they signed a settlement after 10 years of legal disputes. “Only God knows what happened that night, as I have always said. I can’t remember everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing this chapter of my life and starting a new one. I only wish peace to all the people involved,” the artist concluded in a statement.

At the moment, Perry has not commented on this new collaboration with Dr. Luke (the song They also sign it songwriter Chloe Angelides and producers Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Did It Again!, and Aaron Joseph). Her latest announcement was the album’s release date, while wearing a t-shirt and cap with the slogan Woman’s World, In a video that she shared on Instagram from a beach in which she also explained the meaning of the numbers that make up the title of her next work. “For me it is a message from my angels, it means I love you in some digital language, and it is a symbol of the love that I have received in some of my hardest moments. It is something that began to reach me two and a half years ago. And now I see 134 in many places,” she said. 15 years ago, the singer (partner of actor Orlando Bloom since 2016) was one of the undisputed queens of pop, but in recent times her popularity seems to have diminished, despite the fact that she was, dressed in gold, one of the stars who performed at the coronation of Charles III in Windsor in 2023 since Demna invited her this June to the Balenciaga haute couture show in Paris, where she left no one indifferent with her black style. Will this be the beginning of a new era for the singer?