The singer has just released the song “Electric”, which included a video clip featuring the popular character Pikachu, the star of the animated series Pokémon. The audiovisual proposal was directed by the filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, recognized for the film Raya and the last dragon.

This song is part of the album Pokémon 25: the album, which has been developed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series. The record material is backed by Capitol Records and is also driven by artists like Post Malone and J Balvin.

In a press release accompanying the launch, Perry explains that his idea came from a trip to Japan in which he identified with the culture of the Asian country. “When I visited the Pokémon Café while on tour I felt very nostalgic.. It took me back to my high school years. So when I received the call to be part of the anniversary celebration, I was ecstatic, ”she shared in the note.

In addition, the artist confesses to feeling very close to the plot of the series due to the events that she has had to face throughout her career. “The themes of the song, such as resilience or turning on your inner light, are what have guided my life and are also parallel to the history and characters of Pokémon. We both evolve, but we retain our sense of joy, “he says.

The last song that the interpreter had premiered was “Cry about it later” in April with Luísa Sonza and Bruno Martini.

