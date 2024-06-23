Singer Katy Perry posed in a leather jumpsuit with a zipper and a deep neckline

American singer and actress Katy Perry posed in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 39-year-old celebrity posed in a black leather jumpsuit with straps and green stripes. Said outfit had a deep neckline and a zipper that was partially unzipped and showed off the star’s chest.

In addition, Perry wore her hair in light curls and applied makeup in neutral shades. In addition, she wore sunglasses.

Earlier in June, Katy Perry showed off her figure in a bikini. The performer photographed herself near cars in a white swimsuit, consisting of a top with wide straps and low-rise panties.