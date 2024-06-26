It all started on Sunday afternoon at Place Vendome: the Californian singer appeared as one of the big stars invited to the event that Vogue was holding in this mythical enclave of Paris and paraded dressed in a naked dress spectacular and extremely risky from Luar, the brand led by Raúl López, former co-founder of Hood By Air based in Brooklyn. Of Dominican descent, López began designing at the age of 12 and grew up inspired by the fluidity of the downtown New York scene and his design that the singer wore is a maximalist version of couture, leading to a nude dress that she She knew how to defend in a very difficult environment: this time she had to shine in front of the audience without using her extraordinary vocal skills and she managed to shine like a professional model. This was the first appearance in the French capital during a Haute Couture week in which she is the main protagonist, in the same way that Celine Dion has been in other editions.

Katy Perry during her Vogue World appearance at Place Vendome last Sunday.

Yesterday afternoon she once again starred in an unforgettable moment when she arrived in a limousine at the door of the Ritz Hotel (again on Place Vendome) to get out of the vehicle in a tight, very short dress that reserved a surprise for those who stayed behind. contemplate the artist’s movements towards the door of her accommodation: from inside the car an endless line of twenty meters emerged from Perry’s dress. In the queue you could read:

“She’s a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She’s a sister, she’s mother,” read some of the lyrics. “Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover/You know/It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it.”

Katy Perry arrives at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

The lines were verses from her new song, ‘Woman’s World’, the single from her new album which will be available from July 11. The album is published just when, after seven seasons as part of the jury of the talent show Idol, she is going to dedicate herself solely and exclusively to her musical career. The clear turning point that this means in her career is counting on the haute couture shows as a launcher for her communication strategy, which apparently involves the reconversion of the star – known for her outlandish outfits, although not particularly for his good taste – like a fashion icon.

Katy Perry arrives at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

And to support her in her search for this new status, it seems that Perry will be able to count on Balenciaga and the creative director of the French house, the eccentric Demna, who signed the red dress and who has chosen her as one of the main guests. to his parade. The Georgian creative, who always surprises with the selection of unexpected faces in her calls, has prepared an absolutely groundbreaking style for the singer, who has appeared naked and with a spectacularly toned waist visible under a fake fur coat.

The coat was made of synthetic fur, like all those created by Balenciaga.

Under this coat, Perry wore torn stockings made of the firm’s now classic spandex that showed off his well-worked abdomen, which highlighted the prominence of his oblique muscles, a part of the physiognomy that usually obsesses the great gym fans, also known as “gymbros”. The look was completed with sunglasses that completed the aura of mystery achieved with her hair gelled and tied up.